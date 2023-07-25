DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will expand its compost services across the city as early as July 31 and into August.

If you’re in District 2, which includes City Park, City Park West, Clayton, Cole, Elyria-Swansea, Five Points, North Capitol Hill, Skyland, Whittier and parts of Globeville, you’ve probably already received a letter in the mail at the start of July about green compost carts coming to the area.

If you missed the letter, there’s a copy of the Denver Solid Waste Compost Service letter.

The compost carts are free and will be delivered to your residence along with a kitchen pail and guide to composting, according to the letter. Everyone will receive a cart unless they decide to opt out.

Denver’s starting with lower diversion rates, also known as lower waste disposal. Next up is District 4 which includes residents in Montbello, Gateway and Green Valley Ranch, according to the city’s website.

You can check your cart rollout date, on the city’s website.

Composting keeps the organic materials out of landfills and converts them into new, reusable soil. According to the city’s website, food scraps, yard and plant trimmings make up about 50% of what Denver residents send to the landfill. With less waste in landfills, fewer climate-warming gases like methane are produced.

What to put in the compost bin

Once you receive the bin, you’re able to start as soon as possible. To make it simple, put food scraps, yard and plant trimmings in the bin for the weekly compost collection service. Everything else goes in the trash or recycling. If you’re unsure about an item, visit the waste directory and search for the item in question.