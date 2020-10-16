Company that employed man charged in deadly shooting has no employees with security guard licenses

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 obtained licensing documents for Isborn Security Services LLC, the company stating it is responsible for subcontracting Denver rally shooting suspect Matthew Dolloff.

The company has an active security guard business license that does not expire until Sept. 10, 2021.

However, there is no record found for any individual other than Matthew Isborn, the company’s owner, being licensed or applying for a individual security guard license with Isborn Security Services.

The city says Isborn previously had a personal merchant guard license, which was an old name for the security guard license before it was changed in 2018, that expired Oct. 22, 2019. He has not, according to city records, applied for an individual security guard license since that expiration.

According to records previously obtained by FOX31, Dolloff has never had a security guard license with the City and County of Denver.