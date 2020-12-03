Company that contracted Denver shooting suspect surrenders security guard license

DENVER (KDVR) — The company that contracted the unlicensed security guard accused of fatally shooting a man in downtown Denver earlier this year has agreed to surrender its license as part of a settlement, the City and County of Denver confirmed Thursday afternoon.

According to documents from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, Isborn Security Services LLC must surrender its security guard employer license by 4 p.m. Friday.

As part of a settlement with the City, Isborn cannot apply for a new license for five years.

Isborn’s current license was set to expire in September 2021.

Isborn contracted Matthew Dolloff, who allegedly shot and killed Lee Keltner following a “Patriot Muster” on Oct. 10. Dolloff was unlicensed and accompanying a 9NEWS crew at the time.

Dolloff is charged with second-degree murder.

The settlement comes after an administrative investigation. The City said there was no record of anyone at Isborn Security Services having a security guard license (or applying for one) apart from the company’s owner, Matthew Isborn.

The City says Isborn previously had a personal merchant guard license, which was an old name for the security guard license before it was changed in 2018. That license expired Oct. 22, 2019. He has not, according to city records, applied for an individual security guard license since that expiration.

There is nothing in the record indicating there was ever a disciplinary action against Matthew Isborn.

According to records previously obtained by FOX31, Dolloff has never had a security guard license with the City and County of Denver.

Excise and Licenses Director of Communications Eric Escudero told FOX31 in October that 9NEWS is not responsible administratively in the situation.

“If you are a television station that hires a security guard company to provide security guard services, you are not administratively losing a license, getting fined administratively for making sure they have the required license,” Escudero said.

On Thursday, Escudero said the case against Pinkerton — the company that 9NEWS hired and then subcontracted Isborn — is pending. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.