DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County community is getting its first chance to tell the school board in person how it feels about the two superintendent finalists.

Tuesday’s study session was the first opportunity for the board to hear public comment since naming Danny Winsor and Erin Kane as finalists last week.

“I understand how hard this decision is for all of you but I want you to know that you have 64,000 kids relying on this decision,” teacher Laura Allen said.

For many, they urged the board members to make their decisions based on each finalist’s merit.

“Erin is the most talented and effective superintendent this district has had in the last decade and it’s not a close contest,” American Academy Deputy Director of Schools Steve Colella said.

Kane was praised for her leadership abilities, passion and track record of success leading American Academy and as interim superintendent in Douglas County.

“Mr. Danny Winsor is an award-winning teacher, coach and administrator that has brought pride and admiration to our school district,” a man who described himself as a Douglas County School District teacher said.

Winsor’s supporters touted his background in education and believe he may be the right person to help bridge polarization within the community.

“You can unilaterally install your predetermined candidate and further divide us or you can appoint Danny Winsor who will genuinely work to bring the community together,” Solak said.

Several speakers expressed concern about Kane’s ability to build trust in the district.

“I’m sorry to tell you, but Erin Kane is a divisive choice,” Legend High School teacher Matthew Solak said. “If you install her as superintendent, it will only further the divide. There will be no unity. There will be no mill levy or bond. There will be an exodus of teachers.”

Kane supporter Christa Gilstrap addressed the issue in her comments to the board.

“I was recently having a discussion with someone who said Ms. Kane is divisive. To which I replied, is she? Is she divisive? Or is the political rhetoric that people have attached to her divisive?” she said.

Allen called on one board member, whom she alleged has close ties to Kane, to abstain from voting on the finalists.

“It will not be fair if you partake in this vote and therefore the people who do not want her will never be able to come around and feel like it was a fair decision,” Allen said.

The issue of divisiveness concerning Winsor did not come up during in-person public comment.