Community responds to Aurora, Denver police violence

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Less than 24 hours after the Aurora Police Department released body camera footage of an officer strangling and pistol-whipping a suspect in an arrest, community activists are addressing police brutality in the Denver metro area.

Both Aurora officers face criminal charges, and the Chief described the encounter as unacceptable.

“The narrative by departments that there needs to be more money and training is overshadowed by unanswered 911 calls, not sending mental health response teams, and the continued violence against citizens,” the group said in a press release.

