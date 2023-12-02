CORTEZ, Colo (KDVR) — A heartbroken community is coming together to honor Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran in the southwestern part of the state.

Moran was killed Wednesday morning after suspects shot at him following a traffic stop.

A procession of police vehicles drove through town for the city’s Parade of Lights Saturday night.

KaLlisha Henneberger and Megan Eckenrode told FOX31 they first met Moran a few years ago.

“The first time I met him, and the first time Megan met him, we were both arrested by him,” Henneberger said.

Now looking back, she said it’s an interaction that changed their lives for the better.

“We had a different view of law enforcement and higher-ups and officials, so our perception has definitely changed and Moran has a big part to play in that,” Eckenrode said.

Whether in his uniform or street clothes, they said Moran was always a friend first.

“One time I was in ICU and no one else was there and I woke up with him next to me,” Henneberger said. “He wasn’t in uniform, he was just there.”

The two both said they are forever grateful for a man that not only left a lasting impact on their lives, but the entire Cortez community.

“It just feels like something is missing in this town. This was his town and we all knew it,” Henneberger said. “It’s not going to be the same not seeing him glide by us and make sure we’re okay.”

“We’re definitely going to miss him and the community is as well,” Eckenrode said.

A fundraiser has been set up for Moran’s family through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

A funeral for Moran will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to police. It’s not open to the public, but will be live-streamed for viewing.