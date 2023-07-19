AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — It has now been more than a decade since the Aurora theater shooting that killed 12 and hurt at least 70 others. Community, loved ones and friends are coming together to reflect and remember the 11th anniversary of the shooting.

Within the 7/20 Memorial Garden, between blossoming flowers, there are signs with pictures and stories honoring all 12 of those lives that were lost 11 years ago when a gunman opened fire at a midnight movie. The youngest victim was 6 years old.

“We just wanted to make sure that we haven’t forgotten them,” Todd Ponton said.

Ponton is taking an extra step to honor those impacted on this 11-year anniversary.

“I’m putting up 70 origami cranes, and this year we’re going to finally have the names of the wounded on there,” Ponton said. “The right wing is clipped symbolizing wounded, and the beak is painted gold to show a steadfast forward in healing.”

Healing is something Tiina Marie Coon and other families whose lives were forever changed on July 20, 2012, continue to work on.

“There is the rest of the year, and then there’s July, and it’s a really hard month,” 7/20 Memorial Foundation board member Coon said.

Coon’s son Tanner was in the theater the night of the shooting and survived.

“You would think I would know how to handle it on the day of and you still don’t,” Coon said. “Your body remembers and I had so much adrenaline. And so I get an adrenaline rush every year at this time.”

Coon finds peace within the memorial garden created with the hearts and passion of the 7/20 Memorial Foundation. She finds purpose in working to honor those lost and helping survivors each anniversary and beyond.

“There is no forgetting, people died and that is huge,” Coon said. “The thing that we want to accomplish with keeping on beyond the memorial it’s to stop it before, to spread kindness and love.”

The 7/20 Memorial Foundation shared the following information on community events to reflect and remember:

On Wednesday, July 19, the annual midnight vigil remembrance will start at 11:59 p.m. with a candlelight procession at the entrance of the Aurora Water-wise Garden on the east side of the Aurora Municipal Center. The community is welcome to visit the garden space and memorial beginning July 19, where the white crosses will be out for display after 4 p.m.

On Saturday, July 22, the foundation will host their annual Reflection Garden on Tap fundraiser and 5K.

At 8 a.m., the day will start with the 2nd annual The Hero’s Journey 5K Run/Walk, organized by Zack Golditch. Zack is a graduate of Gateway High School, a former NFL player, current South Metro Firefighter and a survivor of the shooting. D.J. Sinna-G with Mix 100 will be kicking off the event. All proceeds will go towards the Zack Golditch opportunity scholarship for an Aurora Public Schools student.

At 9:30 a.m. the community event will begin. Wellness booths dedicated to healing trauma in various ways will include mental health, art and many other types of non-profit organizations. Local breweries will offer beer tasting from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Brushfire will open the event and play from 11 a.m. to noon. Harlotts, a home-grown local band from Rangeview High School takes the stage from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

22 chalk artists will be drawing live in the memorial garden throughout the community event, all focusing on the theme of “be the Light”.

Registration for the 5K is available on the website.

The festival is free to all. Wristbands for the beer tasting are available for a $25 donation online or for $30 at the event.

All proceeds go toward furthering the values of the 7/20 Memorial Foundation.