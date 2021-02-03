Community reacts to new information in deadly arson case

DENVER (KDVR) — A stunning development in an already heartbreaking case: a fire last August that killed two young children and three adults in Green Valley Ranch was set intentionally, but sources tell FOX31 the suspects allegedly targeted the wrong house. FOX31’s Deborah Takahara broke the news about the motive.

Denver police won’t confirm a motive in this case, saying they don’t want to jeopardize the prosecution of the three teenagers who have been arrested, but the community has been demanding answers about why this happened.

The arrests one week ago of three teenagers did little to calm the fears in the Senegalese community. Many still had questions about why the family was killed in a raging inferno.

“This happened six months ago, and since then the community has been on edge and living in fear, not knowing the why,” said Papa Dia, founder and CEO of the African Leadership Group, who has spoken on behalf of the family.

Court records have been sealed, so answers have been hard to find. But now, sources confirm the teen suspects were allegedly looking for revenge after being ripped off in a drug deal. Sources say they targeted the wrong house.

Community leaders say they have not heard that information directly from investigators.

Dia said, “If it is revealed to be true, it just makes it harder, makes it harder. It’s one thing when someone intends to do something, it’s another thing when an entire family is gone, just by mistake. It makes it worse, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

He said the community is relieved to know it was not motivated by a hate crime. And seeing the community come together and support them over the past six months has eased their pain.

Dia said, “We felt the love and support and we were very grateful. This is not something that just happened to the African community, this is happened to the Colorado community and we felt the support.”

Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, both 16, have been charged as adults and are facing 60 counts each of murder, arson, burglary and assault.

The third teen, who is 15, has not been charged as an adult, but the district attorney has indicated she will ask for him to be transferred to adult court.

Dia said, “We understood the investigation had to take its course and they couldn’t share much information, but when we got the information about the arrests being made, you are living this trauma all over again. The community is grateful, but we are still in pain because we know the arrests won’t bring these beautiful people back. And also knowing there’s no connection between them and the family — it could be any of us. The safest place you could be is at your home at night, sleeping.”