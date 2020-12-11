Community reacts to controversial incident involving Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Community activists are not happy with how the Aurora Police Department is handling a controversial incident in which a woman claims she was “jumped” by officers. Meanwhile, the president of the police union says the officers did nothing wrong.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Cambrian Apartments on East Iliff Avenue in Aurora late Tuesday night. Alexandra Stevenson came home and got upset that someone had parked in the parking spot she had paid for. She starting honking her horn, which upset the residents. Several of them called 911 to report the disturbance. They also told the dispatcher Stevenson had gone into her apartment and came back out to her car, waving a gun around.

APD released the body camera footage of what happened when officers arrived. Stevenson refused to get out of her car, so officers can be seen removing her and taking her to the ground. Officers are heard telling her to stop resisting. Stevenson said she was not resisting.

Stevenson was handcuffed and officers were able to calm her down and talk with her.

One officer could be heard on body cam saying, “So I understand that’s pretty frustrating, I will give you that. Do you think there may have been a better way?”

Stevenson replied, “I agree. I take responsibility. I didn’t say you did anything wrong.”

But she later posted a picture of facial injuries on social media, claiming she had been “jumped” by Aurora police.

Marc Sears, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 49, said, “I know the officers did a fantastic job. They did everything they were supposed to do. They maintained their cool, they maintained their professionalism. They followed our policies, directives and laws to a T. I thought they did a phenomenal job.”

But community activists disagree. They say the body camera video doesn’t tell the whole story.

Candice Bailey said, “This young lady just had brain surgery. Do you think she was not fearful for her life? She said several times to APD, ‘I just had brain surgery. Please be careful with me.’ Now that is excessive force. Even their excessive force criteria, they haven’t met it and cannot show me where they did.”

Jason McBride is on the newly formed Citizen Oversight Committee.

He said, “We’ve been dealing with Aurora PD for the entire year. This is something that continues to happen. They didn’t follow their own protocol. Everything they did violated that young person’s rights.”

But on the body camera video, Stevenson is heard repeatedly telling officers they had done nothing wrong.

Sears said he is proud of how the officers handled the entire situation.

“To be able to transition from such a high-energy moment where somebody has a gun, then to have a conversation with them in a really professional manner and come down to the nuts and bolts of what happened, it was impeccable. It’s great police work,” he said.