Community rallies around Westminster couple shot by neighbor

A Westminster couple, both local educators and coaches, are recovering after being shot outside their home on Aug. 28, 2021. (KDVR)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Westminster couple, both local educators and coaches, are recovering after being shot outside their home over the weekend.

Westminster Police said the confrontation was over a neighborhood dispute.

A neighbor across the street is accused of shooting Gary and Susan Reese on Saturday Morning on Hobbit Lane.

“They were backing out of their driveway and one of the other neighbors came over and started shooting,” family friend Don Brown said.

The Reeses were rushed to the hospital: Susan with head injuries, Gary with injuries to his torso. Both have since been released from the hospital.

Brown said the couple are both teachers and swim coaches in Westminster. Brown said Susan once donated a kidney when the community was in need.

Detectives say the suspect took his own life shortly after the incident.

To help with medical and emotional costs, family and friends have set up a GoFundMe.

“People can help by proving that good can win over evil, and love can win over hate,” Brown said.