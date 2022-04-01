ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada High School community is raising money to honor a fallen son.

Boosters are raising money to erect a scoreboard on the football field in memory of Mike Vaughn. The 32-year-old battled bone cancer and passed away in August.

Vaughn was a star quarterback for the school. He came back to coach football and girls’ track. For the past decade, he was a teacher at Arvada West High School.

“Amazing coach, amazing brother,” his younger sibling, Taylor Vaughn, said.

Vaughn leaves behind a wife and three young children. His family thought the best way to honor Vaughn was with a scoreboard to go with the newly installed turf on the campus football field.

“I just think it’s an awesome way to be able to give back and to do something bigger than him, which is what he was all about,” the younger Vaughn said.

How to donate to the Mike Vaughn memorial scoreboard

Donations can be sent two ways:

Zelle: Look up elissa@theleishmans.com. It should pull up a FirstBank account for “AHS Boosters.”

Look up elissa@theleishmans.com. It should pull up a FirstBank account for “AHS Boosters.” Venmo: Send through Venmo at this link.

Boosters have already raised more than $11,000, with a goal of $20,000. A donor has agreed to match that amount.

Key chains with the inscription “Vaughn Strong” and his number 17 are also being sold for $10.

The hope is to have the scoreboard up and running by fall.