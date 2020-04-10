Community organizations and elected officials call on Gov. Polis to suspend I-70 construction in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A coalition of community organizations and elected officials have asked Gov. Polis to temporarily suspend construction on Interstate 70 between Interstate 25 and Colorado Boulevard.

The coalition says there is growing evidence that small particle pollution is linked to greater morbidity from COVID-19, and has asked the governor to suspend construction until the statewide Stay-At-Home Order has been lifted.

“The I-70 Central Project has increased air pollution in surrounding communities, which compromises the health of residents and makes them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” a statement from the coalition says.

The statement continues on to say that “residents living near the I-70 Central project are at a heightened risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to disproportionate air pollution exposure.”

The Colorado Latino Forum, Sierra Club, EarthJustice and other organizations say they have been continuously working to improve the health of Denver communities, specifically communities on the north side of the city.

“The North Denver Community already suffers the worst environmental health conditions in all of Colorado. Having them confined to their homes only heightens their risk of contracting and dying from the contagion. It is for this reason that we have asked the Gov. to exercise his

authority to lessen the threat to their well-being during their time of compulsory shelter in place,” Lloyd Burton of the Colorado Sierra Club says.

It is unclear if the governor will suspend construction at this time.



