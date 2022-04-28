DENVER (KDVR) – Friends and family gathered at a Denver park, Thursday night, to remember a man who died trying to break up a fight.

Denver Police say 63-year-old Gary Arellano was at La Alma Lincoln Park, located near 13th Avenue and Osage Street, when he noticed a skirmish that broke out near the outfield fence of the baseball field.

According to authorities, Arellano was shot and killed when he tried to intervene.

“No one deserves to die the way they did, the way he did,” said Tracey Glasmann-Arellano, a sister-in-law.

Detectives say 24-year-old Trahavonie Smith was immediately arrested. He faces charges of first-degree murder.

Thursday night, friends and family released purple balloons into the air.

“Stop the Violence,” says Glasmann-Arellano. “Put the guns away. Enough is enough.”

Relatives are in the process of setting up a GoFundMe page, to help with funeral costs.