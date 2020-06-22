Community member holds vigil for 17-year-old killed during Juneteenth celebration in Aurora

DENVER (KDVR) — Community leaders are calling to “stop the violence” following the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy during a Juneteenth celebration in Aurora on Friday.

Alvertis Simmons does not know the boy, whose identity has not been publicly released. Still, Simmons says he was moved to organize a vigil honoring the young life lost.

“That 17-year-old should have never lost his life, whether it’s by gunfire or gun play or knife or whatever,” Simmons told FOX31.

The vigil was planned for 7 p.m. on Sunday at the MLK statue in City Park.

“We want to show the community that we can stand up and Black lives do matter,” he said.

They planned to pray for peace, honor the boy’s life, call for an end to street and youth violence and reflect on the progress the Black community has made over the past few weeks.

“Everyone, white, Black, blue or brown, they’re all coming,” Simmons said in an interview before the planned vigil.

When 7 p.m. came, only six people, including Simmons, his brother-in-law and his nephew, had shown up. By 7:45 p.m. there were still just the same six people and six more journalists.

“It just tells me that we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Simmons said.

He says he expected more from Denver after seeing thousands gather for the Black Lives Matter protests.

“You scream and holler for two weeks. You march, you destroy, you rioted…for a black man you didn’t even know that lived three or four states over,” he said.

The weather likely played a role in keeping people from attending the vigil. Dark clouds rolled in right as the vigil was scheduled to start and it showered for about 15 minutes.

“People should have come out, come out in the rain. I mean, what are you? Sugar? You going to melt?,” Simmons said.

Once the rain stopped, a bright double rainbow appeared over the MLK statue.

The small group still prayed. They still honored the life lost. And they still called for an end to violence.

“The weather, father’s day, we get that but at the end of the day we’re here. And I don’t care if it’s one person that came out. It’s about the message of peace it’s about the message of stop the violence.

Aurora Police do not currently have a suspect in custody.