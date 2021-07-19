Community meeting Monday night to discuss reducing gun violence in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City leaders will host a community meeting Monday night to discuss gun violence in the community.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman requested the meeting to examine the cause of increased gun violence and what steps can be taken to change it.

“Our neighboring agencies really try to help each other out and I know that if we come to a point we are at critical staffing, I know they’ll step up and help us out. We definitely have to have these officers have downtime, I think the rise in violence you’ve seen across the nation it’s not the metro area or Aurora specifically,” said Vanessa Wilson, Chief of APD.

The Aurora City Council study session will include the Aurora Police Chief, the City Manager and the Mayor.

The meeting is open to everyone and can be viewed virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, to listen in call 855-695-3475.

Motivating factors, police department action to reduce gun violence and examining the need for policy changes are topics Mayor Coffman will address.

A swat situation last week, when a man shot at police officers, developed into an officer-involved shooting. The strain on officers and potential staffing storages, as more officers are being put on leave during investigations, are concerns according to Chief Wilson.

The first quarter of 2021 saw Aurora’s violent crime rise 50% over the same period last year.

A youth violence prevention program presentation will follow the discussion.