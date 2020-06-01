Community leaders speak out about Denver’s ongoing protests

DENVER (KDVR) More protests seeking justice for George Floyd are planned this week in Denver. Community leaders say they have learned a lot about how to get the message out—and also how not to.

“I’ve been out every day,” said Denver School Board Director and community activist Tay Anderson, on Sunday.

Anderson said his body was in pain after three straight days of protesting, but planned to resume Monday.

“We wanted people to march and rally, and then go home. So that they could march and rally with us the next day and the next day and the next day,” said Anderson.

Instead, peaceful protests have devolved into violent riots each night.

“There’s so much graffiti all over the buildings—’F the police, F this and that,’” said Jerry Demmer, President of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance.

“The vulgar language that’s being spray painted—we’re better than that, Denver. We’re better than that. That’s not getting us anywhere.”

“This wasn’t an opportunity for a free pass to riot,” said Anderson. “This was to remember George Floyd and his family. We as black folks and organizers have asked specifically to our white allies that are there, ‘do not destroy things in our name.’ We are the ones who have to face the tough consequences.”

Many community leaders are calling for peace, and more organization, moving forward.

“These young people—they don’t have any guidance,” said Lumumba Sayers, Founder of Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts Foundation.

“To say, ‘we’re marching for this, but we might as well tear something up.’ I don’t agree with that. You guys have to have a mission on what you’re marching for and what’s you’re trying to accomplish,” Sayers added.

Some believe the violence is unavoidable, though.

“I’m happy with the protests. I hate saying violence and everything—but I think those things were needed,” said GRASP Director Jason McBride.

“I think you’re talking about people that have suffered tremendously over 400 years, and it’s just reached a boiling point. I think those things were just kind of necessary and it shows how frustrated we are,” McBride added.

As far as what’s gone right over the last four days—they say the protests have displayed a sense of togetherness from people of all ethnic backgrounds.

“It was definitely powerful to be there and see people of such diverse backgrounds really coming to our aide, defense, and our side to fight with us,” said McBride.

“There’s a lot of white people out there protesting, ‘saying we’re sick of it,’” Demmer told Fox31.

“And when white people start saying, ‘we’re sick of the mistreatment of black men and the murder of black men,’ I think we’re getting ready to see some change.”

But they say marching isn’t enough.

“That’s cool that the white community stepped up to go out there to march. But when this is over, then what happens?” Said Sayers.

“The real work happens after the march. We’ve got to stay diligent with what we’re doing. If you guys are willing to get out here and march, you have to be willing to put in the work to change lives,” he concluded.

Another protest is scheduled in Denver on Monday.