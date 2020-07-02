Community leaders say Aurora police training tactics could undergo major changes

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police training tactics are being scrutinized by community leaders and could potentially undergo major changes.

The scrutiny comes after the in-custody death of Elijah McClain and the protests that followed his death.

Key questions are being asked of McClain’s death such as, “How could his death have been prevented?” and “When should an officer use force?”

Citizens and community leaders are also questioning the type of training Aurora police officers undergo in order to handle protests, like the one the city of Aurora saw last weekend.

City Council Member Allison Hiltz heads the city’s Public Safety Commission and says the commission plans to scrutinize APD’s protest training regiment.

“What we saw last Saturday are two major concerns. What type of force was used in terms of the pepper spray and the batons and whether the threat warranted that type of response?” Hiltz said.

Council Member Juan Marcano says he has questions about the training officers receive on the use of barricades and deescalating techniques.

“I have spoken to two former police seargeants who expressed there are different avenues that the department could be utilizing they are just not trained on that,” Marcano said.

APD tells the Problem Solvers that officers receive “general training for dealing with protests,” and that an Emergency Response Team, made up for about 120 officers, will receive an additional three days of training and 60 hours per year in handling threatening protests.

Hiltz says she would like to see more training and money go to the Department’s Crisis Response Team.

She believes that team needs to expand in order to help officers deal with situations like the one involving Elijah McClain.

Aurora’s City Council says it will be meeting in the near future to discuss APD’s training tactics in hopes of improving them.