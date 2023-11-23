DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is a time when many people and groups seek to help others. One Colorado community leader is pushing past his own tragedy to continue helping others in need.

Lumumba Sayers, founder of Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts, spent the holiday as he normally does: giving out food to those who need it for their Thanksgiving on the Go. But this year, he is missing one of the people who usually helps him.

“Dear Lord, I ask that you come in the midst of this prayer right now. God, I just ask that you bless the hands that prepared this food,” said Sayers. “This is our eighth or ninth year doing this. I just appreciate y’all coming out. This is the first year doing this without my son.”

Sayers and his organization, in partnership with community volunteers, the St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch and the Aurora Police Department, give out hundreds of to-go plates to people who may not have access to a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

“We actually make the to-go plates and then we hit the community to pass them out to the people that need it,” Sayers said.

Volunteers like Ava Williams and her mom, Nikki Lanford, said that being a part of this work is a rewarding experience.

“I’d like to keep doing this maybe when I get older, because I feel like ever since we started doing this, it’s been kind of more fun than and just more enjoyable than just sitting at home,” Williams said.

Sayers’ son, Lumumba Sayers Jr., was shot and killed this past summer. Sayers soldiered through his own pain on Thanksgiving, doing the work he loved to do with his son. It is something community members say is worth taking note of.

“A lot of folks don’t stand on their business, but you’ve got to stand on your word,” said Kaine Davis, a volunteer. “So, I appreciate him for that because he stands on his word, most folks don’t do that; they just talk but they don’t show action, so we have to have more action than talking. When you have somebody who is like Mr. Lumumba who does all the action, it’s bigger for our community. I just wish we would all come together more.”

Volunteers said in the future, they hope the community does something for Sayers given all he has done for the community, especially during challenging times like the holidays this year.