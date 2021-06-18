Community invited to ‘flower wave’ installation at Boulder King Soopers memorial

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Fresh flowers will be placed in front of the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in a temporary memorial installation in honor of the community response after the March mass shooting.

Local artists The Makerie and Fawns Leap have been working with the City of Boulder and King Soopers on the concept, a “flower wave installation.”

Flowers will be placed along the 60-foot stretch of fence on the west side of the store’s parking lot. The community will be invited from June 25, at noon, through June 27 to naturally “dissolve” the installation by taking a flower and gifting it to someone else.

“The intent of this gift is to acknowledge the ongoing support that has been demonstrated by the community throughout this tragedy,” King Soopers said in a press release.

The store will provide the flowers for the installation.