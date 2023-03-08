ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Wednesday night, Olde Town Arvada patrons are invited to take part in an open house to discuss the future of the historic district.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at New Image Restaurant and Brewery located at 5622 Yukon St. Frequent visitors to Olde Town are invited to come and voice their thoughts.

The historic district’s reinvestment plan is now in its final phase, according to the city’s website, and it will shape the 20-year outlook for Olde Town Arvada.

The district is also looking at plans to maintain some traffic closures that have been in place since the pandemic. These closures have allowed for more patio space and walkability.

“The Olde Town Arvada experience has been enhanced by the semi-permanent street closures along Olde Wadsworth Boulevard and Grandview Avenue. Overwhelmingly, residents and businesses have supported and enjoyed the walkability of Arvada’s historic district,” said Ryan Stachelski, director of community and economic development for the City of Arvada.

According to a recent survey, a lot of patrons said they would like to keep the walkability of Olde Town. Respondents also said they would like to see Olde Town Square improved and add more shade.

If you can’t make Wednesday night’s meeting, the city will post another survey for you to take on its website.