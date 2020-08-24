Community holds musical celebration one year after Elijah McClain was detained

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday marks one year since Elijah McClain was detained by Aurora Police, where he was later sedated by first responders and taken to the hospital. He died six days later.

Known for his passion for music and the violin, hundreds gathered at the Montbello Rec Center fields to pay respect to the 23-year-old’s family, listening to live music spaced out on a football field.

“Even though it’s so sad, we can still come together and enjoy ourselves,” said Devionne Fuggett, who often comes to events related to justice for Elijah McClain.

Music has its way of bringing people together, and so does grief. In an evening that featured no speakers or speeches, the moment was different, but a moment the community close to McClain didn’t want to miss.

“We need closure, we need truth,” said Rajah Davis. “And we’re not getting any of that, his family is not getting that. Lots and lots of work still needs to be accomplished.”

“I think for a long time black people have been calling out and wanting other people to pay attention to our plight,” said Brandy Nalyanya. “It’s not just our battle, but it’s everyone’s battle.”