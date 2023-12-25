DENVER (KDVR) — Though many are celebrating with their families this holiday season, not everyone in our area has the means to buy goods and treats to fund the festivities.

One grassroots group was out helping people in Denver on Christmas to make sure everyone had a special day, but this was far from their first time doing so.

Rain, sleet, snow, and even holidays, this community group is dedicated to helping the unhoused, no matter what day is.

Every Monday this year, Mutual Aid Monday has given out items like food and clothes to folks who need it.

“Well, we haven’t missed a Monday in three years regardless of weather or holiday because we think it’s really important to be consistent, to have people know that we will be here for them regardless of what they are going through, and we just always want to be here for people at the time and day when we say,” said Kimberly Miller, a comrade with Mutual Aid Monday.

“Especially in the winter, the weather can become very life and limb-threatening. So winter is when we really have to ramp up our efforts to make sure people stay warm,” Miller said about their weekly distributions.

Mutual Aid Monday’s work in the community even inspired other groups to join them, offering free haircuts while folks are there.

“I feel like, who else is going to be here for them? We’re out here every Monday so we came on a holiday. It doesn’t matter what day, but I think it will mean more to them today since it’s Christmas,” said Caesar Pulido, leading up the group of barbers and bringing students from barber school to help them.

As the year comes to a close, folks like Adrean are filled with gratitude, saying the group has helped her several times this year.

“It says a lot. Rain, snow, sleet or hail, they’re going to come out here and do what they can for everybody you know? It’s a great place to come to if you have nowhere to go,” Adrean told FOX31.

As the year comes to a close, the group hopes to help even more people in the new year. You can learn more about the group and consider donating here.