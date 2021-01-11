Community fridges help safely feed those in need

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of 10 volunteers in Denver are providing free food for anybody, just for the taking. All they have to do is go to one of four brightly decorated refrigerators, and take what they want.

It was inspired after the George Floyd murder. Just a way to help the community. And that help comes in the way of food. The idea is pretty simple: you start out with a refrigerator, clean it up and fill it with fresh food, and let anybody take the food whenever they want, free of charge.

The idea started organically just like some of the items you’ll find inside. Eggs, milk, spices, potatoes, food for the taking,

“We saw community fridges pop up in all communities across the U.S. and they started in New York with the Friendly Fridge. So I was really inspired by their work,” Eli Zain, founder of Denver Community Fridge said.

Zain’s goal is not just to feed the hungry, but to make it safer, too.

“The goal of the refrigerators is not only to provide fresh food to our community but also to make it a contact-less system. So that’s what sets us apart from food bank and other food pantries like that,” Zain said.

Non-perishables, perishables, fresh fruit and produce are allowed at the fridges, people do not have to check in with anybody.

“They can just come in and grab whatever they want whenever they want, whatever is convenient for them,” Zain said.

Ron Ozamoto truly appreciates the fact that somebody cares. “Good people, working together, for us in need, I said really in need, and a lot of times in any other parts of Denver, we don’t get the help like we get here,” he said.

Anybody can partake, and anybody can donate, and usually Zain’s four refrigerators are emptied by end of day.

“And we ask no raw meat in any of our freezers or fridges because it’s a safety issue,” Zain said.

How does Zain define success with the project? Simple, people are being fed.