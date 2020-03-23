Community donates truckloads of equipment for Colorado healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Empower Field parking lots transformed into a protective equipment drive Sunday to support Colorado Hospitals and the healthcare employees working overtime to treat patients during this global pandemic.

For four hours, community members drove up to Empower Field dropping off dozens of boxes and cases of gloves, masks, sanitizer, bleach and other supplies to protect the people on the front lines of this pandemic in Colorado.

“This is a great example of why we don’t need to be fearful as a community,” Representative Patrick Neville said, adding “As individuals we can gather up and do the right thing to help our fellow man and that’s what today is really about and it’s encouraging to see.”



“They [healthcare workers] are putting their whole lives on the line for our states and country so this is the least we can do,” donator Larry Treen said.



Rep. Neville says Monday, crews will go through everything collected and then send the supplies to Colorado hospitals in need.