DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close the 20 remaining COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15.

However, each community testing site’s final day may vary according to its established schedule.

Coloradans have continued to rely more on at-home tests and demand for testing at community sites has dropped consistently over the last several months, fluctuating between 3-6% of overall capacity since November 2022, according to the CDPHE.

The State provides free at-home tests at more than 200 distribution centers. Additionally, Coloradans can order free tests to be delivered to their homes through the federal at-home testing program.

Insurance companies and health plans are also required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered person per month.

Pharmacies participating in the Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program offer low- or no-cost testing for people without insurance. Pharmacies may offer rapid tests, lab-based PCR tests, or both. Contact a specific location for more information.

These locations take insurance, and tests are offered at no cost to people who are symptomatic or exposed and do not have insurance. Most pharmacies only offer testing for patients aged 3 years and older. Parents and guardians of very young children should talk to their child’s health care provider about testing.

CDPHE’s free school testing programs will also continue through at least the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

Coloradans who feel symptoms of COVID-19 should test and contact their healthcare provider if they test positive to see if COVID-19 medicine is right for them.