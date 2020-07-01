Community College of Denver offers 2020 DPS grads free semester of college

DENVER (KDVR) — Community College of Denver announced Tuesday that it will offer 2020 Denver Public School graduates free fall tuition and no associated fees.

CCD shared the announcement on Facebook, saying the offer ends on July 15, 2020.

We want to help you continue on your educational journey while staying safe during these uncertain times. And, Community College of Denver (CCD) has a plan: this fall, we’re offering free tuition and no associated fees for all 2020 DPS grads, including undocumented students. As long as you graduated from a DPS school, and meet the requirements for in-state tuition, you qualify for this offer!

Here’s what you need to qualify, according to CCD:

Complete an application of financial aid or an income information form

Register for at least six credits

Be in good academic standing

Apply to the college and register for fall classes

For more informatiom, call or text 303-556-2600.