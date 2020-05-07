Community College of Denver launches new Practical Nursing program

DENVER (KDVR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a shortage of hospital staff as the coronavirus pandemic progresses.

A new nursing program in Denver is attracting those who truly want to make a difference.

Twenty-nine new students are excited to begin their first day of training in the Practical Nursing Program at the Community College of Denver on Tuesday, May 12.

Rachel Smith, 26, says she has always seen nurses as heroes and now she wants to join the ranks as well. She says the coronavirus pandemic has only strengthened her calling.

“I don’t necessarily fear what I’m getting into. I fear if I wasn’t there to be able to be helpful to those people in need,” she said.

The program is designed to fast-track qualified students into a field where they are greatly needed, supporting registered nurses by working with incoming patients as well as those in end-stage care.

“They are the ones taking attendance, triaging, attending to the dying … often too they’re that last thread of compassion for patients,” said Jennifer Vander Meer, director of the Practical Nursing program.

The program offers a 12-month certification. For more information, visit CCD’s website.