Community College of Denver launches Cannabis Business degree program

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Community College of Denver says they’re launching Colorado’s first Cannabis Business Degree Program. It will be offered as an Associate of Applied Science degree and prepares students to become business managers and operators within the cannabis industry.

College officials also say the program will offer internships that “provide students with the opportunity to supplement their coursework with political work experience related to their educational program.”

“CCD is committed to not only creating meaningful career opportunities for our community, but we are also in the unique position to lead in diversifying the cannabis industry,” said Dr. Marielena DeSanctis, President of CCD. “Thanks to our strong ties to the local business community, we are able to equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the fastest-growing industry in the U.S.”

The program opens up to students this fall and is available both in the classroom and online. Once students complete their A.A.S, they can start working immediately or continue pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Science in Cannabis Science and Operations degree, which the college plans on offering in the future.