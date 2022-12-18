WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Sunday marked the start of the eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah and a menorah-lighting celebration took place at the Orchard Town Center.

The menorah was lit by Sarah Ridgeway the mother of Jessica Ridgeway, who was kidnapped and killed 10 years ago on Oct. 5, 2012.

“You know we’re able to come and they let me light the menorah, which is an awesome honor and for them to remember her every year and let us join in their celebration is amazing,” Ridgeway told us of the honor to light the menorah.

While the holiday season never gets easier, coming here year after year to light the menorah in honor of their Jewish heritage and to honor Jessica makes things a bit easier.

“Ten years is a long time and you start to wonder what she would be doing now and where she would be so you kind of look back on what would have been, but it’s also amazing to see how many people join us and celebrate with us and mourn her too,” Ridgeway said.

This lighting is just one step the Ridgeway family takes to honor Jessica during the holidays.

“We make sure that she’s remembered for everything. My youngest is now five and she knows her sister,” Sarah said. “She decorated the tree and made sure to put Jessica’s ornament on the tree for her and so remembering that every year and so it’s nice to be able to celebrate with her and pass down those traditions.”