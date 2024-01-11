DENVER (KDVR) — The free-enterprise think tank Common Sense Institute aimed to contextualize the ongoing migrant crisis in Denver and the ever-increasing costs by comparing it to the city’s budget, among other metrics.

In a budget proposal in October, Mayor Mike Johnston said the city would start the year with $20 million set aside for migrant spending. But in his presentation to Denver City Council on Jan. 2, Johnston said the city could be spending up to $180 million on migrants this year, or $15 million monthly.

“If the Denver mayor’s recent spending projections of $180 million hold true, the city will have spent several city departments’ worth of general funding by the end of 2024,” the study states. “This total would amount to over $500 per Denver household.”

Johnston told FOX31 in an exclusive interview that $180 million is about 10-15% of the city’s total budget. However, the CSI study said that these projections are “highly uncertain.”

“The monthly amount under the $180 million annual projection ($15M) is over five times the reported December 2023 spending,” the study said. “According to the same CSI model that accurately predicted the City’s total migrant spending through last December, additional spending through 2024 could reach $55.5 million at the current rate of daily arrivals.”

The study’s authors also wrote that “budgets reflect policy choices” and urged policymakers to weigh trade-offs before turning projections into budget commitments.

As of Jan. 8, the city was actively housing 4,581 people who have arrived, mostly by bus, from Central and South America via Texas. Since migrant sheltering began, Denver has supported 37,018 migrants at a cost of over $38 million.

However, it’s unclear how the projected cost will affect Denver department budgets. Johnston said during his speech that he wants city departments to look for ways to cut between 10-15% of budgeted expenses.

How is Denver funding migrant aid?

Until now, funding has come from a variety of sources, including some federal, state and city funds. The city noted in its Jan. 8 migrant sheltering update that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has advanced $1.6 million and approved the city for a $9 million reimbursement, and in addition, the state of Colorado offered a $3.5 million reimbursement award.

In comparison to the city budget, the projected $180 million in spending is equivalent to several city departments’ worth of general funding. The study broke down what a cost of $15 million each month would look like in terms of a city department’s spending.

January: $15 million is how much from the general fund is budgeted for the Denver Department of Community and Behavioral Health

March: $44.1 million is the general fund spending for the Denver District Attorney’s Office

April: $59.8 million amounts to the general fund spending for the Denver Department of Transportation’s operations

July: $103.2 million, or the general fund spending for the Denver County sheriff jail operations

September: $135 million would cover all city of Denver transportation and infrastructure spending in 2024

October: $152.2 million is how much the Denver Police Patrol Districts Division spends

December: $181 million could fund Denver’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Cultural Facilities in addition to the Office of Human Services

In total, the city spent $36 million in 2023 on migrant sheltering. However, the city is also seeking funding and potential aid from other groups.

In a late December press conference, Johnston was joined by the mayors of New York City and Chicago, which have also received thousands of migrants. They asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to call a humanitarian crisis and offer financial aid.