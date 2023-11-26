DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is here and many are decorating their homes and yards with lights and ornaments.

Fires from Christmas trees alone cost more than $12 million in property loss in 2020, according to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA).

The Denver Fire Department told FOX31 that risks include overloaded outlets, dangerous placement of flammable items and misuse of lighting products.

“The last thing anybody wants is a Christmas fire,” Capt. J.D. Chism said.

DFD said part of planning a holiday theme should include selecting safe décor.

“Hopefully we’re buying things that are flame resistant, flame retardant, that doesn’t mean it’s not going burn at all, but it gives us some time if we can smell or we can notice something and move it away and be safe,” said Chism.

Electricity overload can occur when using high-capacity power strips with too many sources running at the same time.

“The lights over the top of the mantle and then the lamp and the space heater right so you see all those opportunities and what we see is if we start using all those and we start drawing at the same time, with that creates a huge fire hazard,” Chism said.

DFD recommends outlets that have a ground fault interrupter (GFI) which will shut down power in the case of an overload.

Never place extension cords under rugs or in between mattresses. Cords can become warm and cause a fire.

Space heaters account for 81 percent of fatal house fires.

Lithium-ion batteries have been found to be responsible for hundreds of serious fires. Scooters, toys and other equipment should always be monitored while charging and batteries should be safety certified and issued by the appropriate manufacturer.

DFD tells FOX31 that anything that runs on electricity or emits a flame or heat should be kept at least three feet away from flammable objects. Candles, one of the top ten causes of house fires, should not be placed near decorations.

“Because we’ve got these decorations near these open flames, it can become catastrophic,” Chism said.

The kitchen should be closely monitored while preparing meals and children should be kept away from hot surfaces. Turn pot handles away from reach.

Avoid placing metals inside of a microwave oven.

“We leave that spoon in the bowl and we throw it in there and then we start the microwave with metal usually that’s just going to be a big problem,” Chism said.

When frying turkeys outside, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and keep the fryer at least 10 feet away from the home or anything flammable.

When it comes to outdoor lights, Chism advises that you check the instructions for how many can be safely strung together to prevent power overload.