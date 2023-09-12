DENVER (KDVR) — A vote will take place during a city council committee meeting on Tuesday and decide if sidewalk fees and repairs for Denver homeowners should be delayed.

The initiative was originally passed by Denver voters last November.

The fees were set to start on Jan. 1, 2024, but there is a current proposal by a council member to delay the start date by six months. If the vote passes, the new start date would be on July 1, 2024.

Proponents said the reason for the delay is responding to concerns regarding the current fee structure and allowing time for property owners to financially plan for another municipal fee.

This issue falls under the Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee which meets Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The revenue from the sidewalk fees will be placed in a special fund and will be used to develop a master plan to continue the program.

What are the sidewalk fees based on?

The citizen-led ballot initiative is formally called Ordinance 307 and was placed in front of Denver voters on the November 2022 ballot.

Before the ordinance passed, maintaining sidewalks was the responsibility of the adjacent property owner. The initiative shifted the repairs to the city through the help of a fee charged to property owners.

The fees are based on the linear feet of sidewalk and street type.

Single-family homeowners could pay between $50 to $500, while those living on corner lots could pay even more.

For example, the governor’s mansion on a full city block would pay $2,700 a year.