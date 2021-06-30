Committee members approve DIA CEO nominee Phil Washington’s nomination

DENVER (KDVR) — Phil Washington, the man nominated by Mayor Michael Hancock to be the next CEO of Denver International Airport, appeared in front of the Business, Arts, Workforce & Aviation Services committee hearing Thursday.

He was there to gain their endorsement, and by a unanimous vote they approved meaning the next step on his approval is a Denver City Council vote on July 12.

In the committee hearing, Washington addressed his past experience and his goals for the future of DIA.

Washington’s resume includes a standout career in the U.S. Army and work in the transportation sector including his time here in Denver with RTD. Committee members questioned Washington on his outlook of the current budget situation with The Great Hall Project, mobility to and from the airport, as well as his current litigation about a self-described whistleblower’s claims of corruption, cronyism and improper contracting at the L.A. Metro, where he currently serves as CEO.

If voted in, Washington would replace Kim Day, the current CEO, when she retires in July after 13 years at the helm.