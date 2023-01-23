LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of several burglaries has been arrested after police tracked him to an apartment in the Denver metro area, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies investigated 10 residential burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area from September to December last year. Among the items stolen were two firearms and commercial explosive materials, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are also looking for a John Deere side-by-side utility terrain vehicle

that may have been involved with the burglaries.

Sheriff’s Office investigators identified 43-year-old Ryan Harmon as a suspect late last year. Deputies tried to contact Harmon at his campsites in the area but were unsuccessful. It was then discovered he was connected to an apartment in the metro area and was arrested on Jan. 13 with the help of the Broomfield Police Department.

Harmon is facing charges of criminal possession of one or more identification documents – multiple victims and single victim and theft. He also had five outstanding warrants and was booked on those charges including theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.

Harmon was issued a $7,500 cash/surety bond and posted that on Jan. 16. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the burglaries are possible.

Anyone with information about this suspect, UTV or have experienced a burglary that wasn’t reported in the Crystal Mountain area should contact Investigator Kevin Hobson at (970) 498-5162. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.