COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday night, a city council meeting in Commerce City will focus on how out to make the community safer following a deadly hit-and-run incident.

Ahead of the meeting, the city sent FOX31 a statement saying, “While this incident occurred on a stretch of roadway that falls outside the city’s jurisdiction, the city is currently evaluating opportunities to improve traffic safety, reduce driver speeds, and increase enforcement in and around school zones within the city. The city has also reached out to our partners at Adams County to discuss how we can collaborate to increase traffic safety and prevent such incidents in the future within and across our shared boundaries.”

This stems from a hit-and-run that occurred on April 11 when Colorado State Patrol said a driver allegedly struck and killed 16-year-old Kara Kincaid and then fled the scene.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on 76th and Leyden Street.

Neighbors in the area said they want change, “It’s a school zone, it’s a residential area. You don’t need to go 40 or 50 down the street. If you’re in a hurry, leave early. I don’t want to see anyone else get hit.”

CSP released a blurry photo of a red Dodge Mangum car they believe is involved. The front headlights should be damaged, but the license plate is unknown.

Colorado State Patrol said the driver of this vehicle crashed into and killed a pedestrian then left the scene. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Investigators believe the driver lives in the area and is asking anyone with information to contact state patrol dispatch at 303-239-4501. The case number is 1D231494.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m.