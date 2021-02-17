Commerce City teen with rare condition enters contest to win unique jogging stroller

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Commerce City family is asking for support for their 14-year-old son in a Facebook contest called the Great Bike Giveaway. Akian Garcia has a very rare chromosome deletion. He has had 11 surgeries. He is non-verbal and non-mobile. The family is hoping to win a Benecykl.

“It’s basically like a jogging stroller for a bigger person,” said Mike Garcia, Akian’s father.

The Benecykl could help Akian enjoy the places he loves, like the mountains and the beach.

“I think sensory-wise, he just prefers to be outdoors. It’s very calming for him,” said Jessica Garcia, Akian’s mother.

The family takes Akian places in a wheelchair. When there is no wheelchair access, they get creative.

“Right now, we get him places by basically throwing him on my back like a backpack,” Mike Garcia said.

Akian’s chromosome deletion is very unique.

“He is actually the only reported case in the entire world,” said Jessica Garcia. “We have found other children that are within his deletion, but none that are bigger and none that are exactly the same.”

The family is asking for votes or donations in the Facebook contest found here.