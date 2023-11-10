DENVER (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is seeking a driver who hit a pair of women on Thursday night, injuring one seriously.

According to the agency, overnight officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 7000 block of Kearney Street. The incident was caught on security camera, which the agency shared to it’s social media pages.

Police found that two women were exiting an SUV in the residential area when a white F150 pickup truck backed up into the victims, hitting both of them at a “high rate of speed.” Police report that both women were injured and one was seriously injured.

There were at least two people in the pickup, one of whom fled on foot and the other who left in the truck.

The Commerce City Police Department requests that anyone with information about the truck or either individual who had been in the truck call 303-289-3626.