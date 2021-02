COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Monday night.

Police said Lorenzo Barakas was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on his silver mountain bike in the 5400 block of Niagara Street.

He is described as:

5 feet 5 inches tall

200 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a gold cross necklace. Lorenzo wears braces.

If you see Lorenzo, call 911.