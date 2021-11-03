Commerce City Police release photo of person of interest in double homicide

Commerce City Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an Oct. 27 double homicide on East 62nd Avenue. (Commerce City Police Department)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a double homicide.

The person, a male, is associated with the social media name “Ace Cozart” and may drive a blue or black truck, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police responded to the 4800 block of East 62nd Avenue and found two males with gunshot wounds. It happened around 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

One of the victims died at the scene. Police said Wednesday that the second victim had died.

Police ask anyone with information about the person pictured, the social media name “Ace Cozart” or on the blue or black truck to call their tip line at (303) 289-3626 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).