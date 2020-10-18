Commerce City police officer and other driver killed in fatal crash identified

by: Colleen Flynn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fatal crash around 6:20 p.m. on Friday night killed 37-year-old on-duty Commerce City Police Officer Curt Holland and 31-year-old Francesca Dominguez, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Holland was with the department for four years and four months, according to CSP.

Dominguez was driving a Kia Soul involved in the crash, and Holland was driving a Ford Explorer.

Francesca Dominguez, photo from CSP

The South Adams County Fire Department said the crash occurred at Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway. The location is roughly 1/2 mile northeast of Highway 2’s intersection with East 104th Avenue.

According to CSP, a Ford F-350 going southbound on Highway 2 went off the highway onto the shoulder, then came back onto the road and crossed the center line, striking two vehicles heading northbound: a Ford Explorer driven and a Kia Soul.

The F-350 collided with the Explorer head-on and hit the driver’s side of the Kia.

The driver of the Ford F350, has been identified as 45-year-old Fructoso Rosales-Cano. He sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. 

The crash is under investigation while alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors.  

