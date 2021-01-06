Commerce City police looking for missing woman

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public for information about a woman who was last seen on Dec. 22.

Commerce City police said Laura Kay Lindquist, 44, had phone contact with her mother on Dec. 26 and was last seen near her home on Dec. 22.

Police described Lindquist as having blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.



According to family members, Lindquist may be developmentally disabled or have mental health challenges.

Anyone with information on Lindquist’s whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tipline at 303-289-3626 or email Det. Mark Faulhaber at mfaulhaber@c3gov.com.