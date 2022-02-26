COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in the middle of the street early Saturday morning.

The call came in around 12:35 a.m. Saturday, according to police. Officers were responding to shots fired at the 6900 block of E. 74th Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the street that had been shot.

Emergency medical professionals arrived and pronounced the man dead.

There is an active investigation ongoing. Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest can leave an anonymous tip with our partners at Metro Denver Crimestoppers at (720-913-7867).