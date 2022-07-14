Commerce City Police Chief speaks at a news conference on Feb. 20, 2022, after five people were found dead from a fentanyl overdose. (KDVR)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The police chief in Commerce City will retire as he faces an investigation over his accounts of traffic stops during out-of-state travel.

Chief Clint Nichols announced Thursday that his retirement will be effective Monday, July 25.

According to the city, “Nichols has been the subject of recent scrutiny unrelated to his duties as chief of police, but rather relating to his accounts of being stopped for traffic violations in the state of Utah while traveling between Commerce City and his family’s home in Las Vegas.”

An independent investigation is looking into the incidents.

Nichols released this statement:

It’s been an honor to serve this community for seven years, including five as the chief of police. I’m proud of the work our officers did in that time and the positive reforms our agency adopted to improve the delivery of public safety services for this growing and dynamic community. I have always aimed to lead this agency with integrity and fairness. Recent circumstances indicate a perception among some that I am no longer the right person to do that, which leaves me in an untenable position to lead. In the best interests of our community and the Commerce City Police Department, I have decided to retire and allow the agency to start fresh under new leadership to continue making positive changes. Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols

Nichols has been with the department for the last seven years after spending 23 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He joined as a commander in 2015, getting a promotion to deputy chief the next year and then chief in 2017.

The city touted his achievements, reformed policies on use-of-force, de-escalation and training about biased policing. He also oversaw a new sexual assault reporting program and task force and focused on community policing.

“While the circumstances of his departure stem not from malintent or misconduct, I agree that the best course of action at this time is to seek new leadership for CCPD going forward,” City Manager Roger Tinklenberg said in a statement.

Tinklenberg is expected to name a new acting or interim police chief by the time of Nichols’ retirement.