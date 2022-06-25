Hugo Alonso Santillana, 19 years of age, as the suspect who shot three people in front of a residence located in the 15600 block of East 98th Place

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – Three people who were shot outside of a residence in Commerce City are still hospitalized with injuries ranging from serious to critical, but now the suspect police believe put them there has been taken into custody.

Officials with the Commerce City Police Department have said that Hugo Alonso Santillana, 19, has been arrested and now faces three counts of assault in the first degree in connection with this case.

CCPD responded to reports of a shooting along the 15600 block of East 98th Avenue on Thursday afternoon, which sits northeast of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

According to the CCPD, there are no witnesses to this incident, so, if you have any information that could help further this investigation, you are asked to contact Commerce City Police Department by calling 303-287-2844.