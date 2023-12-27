DENVER (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is seeking help locating a man alleged to be involved with a murder that occurred on Nov. 30.

According to police, 22-year-old Finn Clark Hoover shot and killed 37-year-old Alfredo Oscar Nunez in the early morning hours, inside a residence on the 7300 block of Oneida Drive.

“For the safety of the public and in order to provide some closure and justice for the family of Alfredo Oscar Nunez, we are working to apprehend Hoover as quickly as possible,” the department stated in its release.

Police say several people witnessed the murder. Hoover then left Nunez’s body and fled the scene.

Nunez was later discovered by a maintenance worker, who reported the body to 911.

“Nunez is believed to be an innocent victim in what was a senseless murder,” the Commerce City Police Department said in a release.

Police say Hoover is known to frequent Commerce City but could be anywhere in Colorado. The suspect is described as a white male, 135-140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Hoover also has a “distinctive” tattoo above his right eyebrow that says “El Fin.”

Hoover is considered armed and dangerous; do not approach him and instead call 911 if he is seen. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Commerce City investigative tip line at 303-289-3626.