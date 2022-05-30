COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Despite some dicey May weather, the Commerce City Memorial Day Parade went off as planned.

After a covid-precaution hiatus over the past couple of years, the city was able to complete the 56th annual event.

More than 50 entries passed through the streets.

The Grand Marshals were veterans Barry Reece and Shawn Moss. During a pre-parade ceremony, the two men placed roses at the base of the city’s veterans’ memorial.

“It helps us remember that it’s not about us,” said Aaron Treat.

Treat, a Scout Master, brought his three kids to the parade. “It’s about the community and our country.”

After the parade, the R&B group, “Titonic,” played at a nearby park.