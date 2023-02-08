Darrel Guadnola will take the lead as Commerce City police chief. (Credit: Commerce City)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City has hired a new police chief with nearly three decades of law enforcement experience in Colorado.

Darrel Guadnola will take the role starting March 6, according to a release from the city. The city said Guadnola has worked as a police officer since 1995, taking roles in Brighton, Greenwood Village and most recently Wheat Ridge.

“As a former and future resident of Commerce City, I look forward to strengthening relationships between the community and the police department to address public safety needs as the city continues to grow,” Guadnola said in a statement. “I am committed to serving in a manner reflective of the department values of Trust, Respect, Excellence, Leadership, and Restraint. I can’t wait to get to work.”

City Manager Jason Rogers said Guadnola earned the role as chief from among “a highly qualified and competitive candidate pool.”

“I am confident that he will think progressively and intellectually challenge what it means to police within our community,” Rogers said in a statement.

Guadnola will replace interim Chief Richard W. Myers, who took the lead after the retirement of Chief Clint Nichols last summer. Nichols announced his retirement in July as he faced an investigation over his accounts of traffic stops during out-of-state travel.

Darrel Guadnola’s history in policing

Guadnola’s most recent role was as a division chief for the Wheat Ridge Police Department, where he oversaw investigations, records, training and crime analysis, according to the release.

Guadnola helped developed the police department’s naloxone program in Wheat Ridge and “routinely” oversaw investigations when officers fired their weapons. He also helped develop a computer forensics lab there.

In other roles, he’s worked as an investigator, a field training officer sergeant and a firearms instructor, as well as a crisis negotiations team sergeant and detective sergeant.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration and management and a bachelor’s degree in political science.