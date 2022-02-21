Drug overdose suspected cause of death for 5 in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The district attorney for Adams and Broomfield counties said the suspected cause of death for five people found dead in an apartment on Sunday afternoon was illegal drugs laced with fentanyl.

The DA for the 17th Judicial District said based on the scene fentanyl-laced cocaine is suspected to have killed five adults who were found around 3:45 p.m. at the North Range Crossings Apartments.

The DA said he is intent to find the source of the deadly drugs so no one else dies but said that it is a longshot.

A 4-month-old baby and an adult woman were found alive, and both are expected to survive.

Chief Clint Nichols with the Commerce City Police Department said that if drugs were the cause of death, “they were really bad no one was able to get to a phone and call 911— it happened quickly.”