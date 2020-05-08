Commerce City cancels Memorial Day parade and other city-sponsored summer events

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City announced on Friday that city-sponsored events will be canceled through August 4.

These events include:

Memorial Day Parade – May 25

Public Works Touch-A-Truck – June 4

Neighborhood Outreach – Fronterra Park – June 11

Police and Fire Open House – June 23

4th Fest Family Festival – July 4 – Fireworks show is TBD

Cultural Council’s Music and Movies in the Park – July 9, 16, 23, 30

National Night Out – August 4

Officials say they have been looking to public health organizations such as the CDC, CDPHE and Tri-County Health Department for guidance on city-sponsored events, and believe that social distancing needs to continue through the summer.

The city says this decision was based on the following reasons:

CDC guidance indicates that large gatherings offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and therefore pose greater risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Public health recommendations indicate that social distancing practices will continue through the summer and it is unclear when group gatherings of more than 10 people will once again be allowed or advisable.

The uncertainty of the crisis poses challenges for staff to safely and adequately plan events in this changing environment.



The city continues to evaluate local impacts to determine the rest of the summer and fall events schedule.