Commerce City businesses worried about impact of ‘Level Red’ COVID measures

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County is one of 20 in Colorado moving into stricter “Level Red” restrictions on Friday. Adams has the highest rate of transmission of the disease in the state.

Businesses in the county are fighting to survive given the new restrictions. Near Monaco Street and East 73rd Avenue in Commerce city, traffic was abnormally slow on at El Jardin Mexican Restaurant.

With indoor seating now being prohibited, owner Ben Martinez has found a way help help his nearly 40-year-old family restaurant survive.

“We’ve reinvented ourselves, to say the least. Just by creating the systems and focusing on customer service,” said Martinez.

That service includes a new delivery service. Heaters are ready to keep workers warm for car hop-style delivery service.

While Martinez is confident El Jardin will survive, there is concern others nearby may not.

“Traffic levels are down probably 75 or 80 percent. Normally, like on a day like today, my parking lot would be completely full, which would benefit businesses around us,” Martinez said.

A block away, it looked like a ghost town. All around an insurance agency called “InsurB,” parking lots are empty.

Insurance Agent Yasmin Gonzalez was dealing with cancellations, but surviving.

“It’s been a struggle. We have no clients that come into the office. We do everything by cellphone, by email or we do it by Zoom. We’re just trying to make it work. We’re thankful we are still here,” she said.

In Commerce City, fingers are crossed, with many hoping stay-at-home orders are not reissued.